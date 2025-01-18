Chennai Citizen Connect: Commuters irked over clogged sewer on EVR Periyar Salai

CHENNAI: Potholes are not the only issue the commuters face while traversing the roads across the city, overflowing sewage has become an additional challenge causing major inconvenience. The commuters travelling through the busiest EVR Periyar Salai, one of the city's arterial roads, were irked over the overflowing sewage.

The damaged manhole lid on the road in close proximity to the Egmore Railway Station, Metro Station, and a bus stand has put thousands of regular commuters to suffer.

A regular commuter highlighted that not just motorists face difficulties but pedestrians too. Meenakshi K explained further, “The heavy vehicles plying on the road splash sewage overflowing from the damaged lid on the pedestrians. The situation becomes even worse during the rains. If the authorities concerned continue neglecting the issue, the commuters and pedestrians have to take utmost care while using the pavement and plying on the road.”

It is to be noted that the road is situated near a college and a school. The students and parents are the regular commuters to the railway station and bus stand. The students and elderly become vulnerable to various health hazards due to the sewage overflowing from the manhole. Thus, it requires immediate attention.

Echoing the views of other commuters, Mohan B, said, “This is one of the important roads in the city, and the issue of sewage overflowing and poor maintenance of manhole put the commuters at risk of skidding. The measures taken by the civic authority are questionable. The sewage water should be cleared immediately.”

Suggesting blockages in the stormwater drain as the reason for sewage overflow, the public demanded immediate action.

When DT Next contacted, the ward 58 councillor Rajeshwari Sridhar said that it had not been brought to her notice earlier but the issue would be rectified soon.

