Chennai Citizen Connect: Commuters in a fix as parking for Aadhaar office spills onto bus bay in Anna Nagar

The ASK has been operating from the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) building for the past seven months. Although the premises have ample parking, visitors are not allowed to park their vehicles on site, and only staff are permitted to use the facility. As a result, dozens of two-wheelers are parked along the entrance to the bus bay every day, preventing buses from pulling in.

Unable to access the designated bay, MTC buses stop on the road itself, forcing passengers to board and alight amid moving traffic. Senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities are among the worst affected as they have to negotiate traffic to reach the buses. The gap between the bus and the footpath further increases the risk of accidents.

A visitor to the centre said he has no option but to park his scooter outside the premises because the security guard refuses to let him inside. "I have come here after making an online appointment; even then I was asked to park outside," he complained.