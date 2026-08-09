Chennai Citizen Connect: Commuters in a fix as parking for Aadhaar office spills onto bus bay in Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: A parking policy at the Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) on 3rd Avenue East in Anna Nagar has rendered the 14th MTC bus stop a daily safety hazard, with visitors forced to leave their two-wheelers outside the premises, blocking the entrance to the bus bay and forcing buses to halt on the main carriageway.
The ASK has been operating from the Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) building for the past seven months. Although the premises have ample parking, visitors are not allowed to park their vehicles on site, and only staff are permitted to use the facility. As a result, dozens of two-wheelers are parked along the entrance to the bus bay every day, preventing buses from pulling in.
Unable to access the designated bay, MTC buses stop on the road itself, forcing passengers to board and alight amid moving traffic. Senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities are among the worst affected as they have to negotiate traffic to reach the buses. The gap between the bus and the footpath further increases the risk of accidents.
A visitor to the centre said he has no option but to park his scooter outside the premises because the security guard refuses to let him inside. "I have come here after making an online appointment; even then I was asked to park outside," he complained.
A security guard at the ASK said the parking restriction was based on management instructions. "We have been told to allow only staff vehicles inside the premises. We warn visitors every day not to park in front of the bus bay, but many ignore us. Parking violations have increased ever since the Aadhaar Seva Kendra started functioning here," the guard said.
A resident said the problem could be resolved if the Aadhaar Seva Kendra allowed visitors to use the available parking space within the premises instead of forcing visitors to park on the roadside.
Meanwhile, traffic police officials said illegally parked vehicles blocking the bus bay would be removed, and action would be taken against motorists causing obstruction.