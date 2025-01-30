Chennai Citizen Connect: Chitlapakkam residents wary of increasing stray dog menace

CHENNAI: The residents of Chitlapakkam in the suburbs of Chennai are blessed with a beautiful lake and walkway away from the chaos of the city. However, the increased stray dog menace has raised serious concerns among them.

Regular walkers, especially senior citizens enjoying retirement, use the walkway for walking, reading, and other activities. The spike in the stray dog menace has become a major hindrance to the locals.

“Stray dogs have been existing here for a long time and the numbers are increasing tremendously. This causes fear among the walkers who use the walkway regularly. The Corporation must make some efforts to remove or to restrict the entry of the dogs to the walkway,” said P Viswanathan, the convener of the Chitlapakkam Residents Associations Coordination Committee.

“Also, the visitors and walkers who come here feed the dogs. This is another reason for an increase in the dog menace,” added Viswanathan.

When contacted, the Ward 34 councillor of Tambaram Corporation, Subashini P said, “Dog menace is a major issue in my ward and nearby wards. Though we and the ruling party members have raised the issue several times during the council meeting, the issue persists. Even though the Corporation has purchased vehicles to catch the dogs, there is no proper information about if it was used or where it was used. There is no proper record of how many dogs were caught.”

The councillor assured that the Tambaram Corporation will be apprised of the increasing stray dog menace around the Chitlapakkam Lake area.