Chennai Citizen Connect: Children’s park in Agathiyar Nagar lies unused as demand for play space grows

The park, maintained by the Greater Chennai Corporation, is the only designated children’s play space for residents across more than 15 streets in the locality. But safety concerns over an electricity transformer located within the premises have kept children away, while poor maintenance has left the park largely dormant.

Residents said they had raised concerns about the location even before the park was inaugurated several years ago.

“They should have constructed the park elsewhere,” said Thilagabama, a long-time resident, adding that residents had pointed out the transformer when the park was being planned. “We used to take our kids to play, but it felt unsafe,” she said.