Chennai Citizen Connect: Burning garbage: Chromepet residents flag health risks

CHENNAI: The residents of Sanatorium and Chromepet have raised serious concerns over recurring garbage dumping and burning along railway tracks, leading to severe air pollution and health risks.
According to residents, heaps of plastics waste and other garbage are frequently dumped along the railway lines in the area. Locals often set these waste piles on fire during the daytime, especially in the afternoon, two to three times a month.
Burning the waste creates thick smoke that engulfs the railway tracks, sometimes reducing visibility along the lines. The smoke also spreads to nearby residential areas, including apartment complexes, and on certain days even extends up to the busy GST Road.
Commuters travelling on electric trains between Tambaram and Chennai Beach are among the worst affected, as trains pass directly through the smoke-filled stretch. Passengers waiting on platforms at the Sanatorium railway station also face discomfort due to the fumes.
Elderly people, children, and those with respiratory conditions such as wheezing are particularly vulnerable. Even pedestrians and motorists passing through the area, including two-wheeler riders and auto passengers, are exposed to the polluted air.
Dinesh Kumar, resident of Chromepet, said, there is confusion over who is responsible for dumping and burning the garbage. While some claim that residents may be disposing of waste due to inadequate municipal collection services after the area was merged into the Tambaram Corporation.
However, the residents argue that it is not feasible for them to dump waste across railway barriers and allege that railway staff may be responsible for clearing and burning accumulated garbage in the area.
Responding to the issue, railway officials said they have received periodic complaints about garbage dumping and burning along the tracks. They added that monitoring is under way to identify those responsible and that steps are being taken to address the issue. Officials also said that local civic bodies have been informed and requested to take necessary action.