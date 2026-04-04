Chennai Citizen Connect: Burning garbage: Chromepet residents flag health risks

According to residents, heaps of plastics waste and other garbage are frequently dumped along the railway lines in the area. Locals often set these waste piles on fire during the daytime, especially in the afternoon, two to three times a month.

Burning the waste creates thick smoke that engulfs the railway tracks, sometimes reducing visibility along the lines. The smoke also spreads to nearby residential areas, including apartment complexes, and on certain days even extends up to the busy GST Road.

Commuters travelling on electric trains between Tambaram and Chennai Beach are among the worst affected, as trains pass directly through the smoke-filled stretch. Passengers waiting on platforms at the Sanatorium railway station also face discomfort due to the fumes.