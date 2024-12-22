Chennai Citizen Connect: Broken manhole poses risk in Old Washermanpet

CHENNAI: Broken manhole with protruding iron rods, partially covered lids with leaves and accumulated silt have been posing a big risk for the commuters in the city for a very long time.

Motorists and pedestrians in MS Naidu Street, Old Washermanpet in North Chennai are at risk due to the damaged manhole in the middle of the road.

The residents say that the manhole was damaged more than four months ago and yet no steps have been taken by the officials to rectify the issue. Leaving unattended has increased the risk for daily commuters

"This sewer manhole was damaged in the middle of the busiest road, posing a life threat to pedestrians and motorists. Despite several complaints to officials concerned regarding this issue there has been no action When Chennai received heavy rains there were instances of mishaps involving motorists. Most of the accidents were due to the damaged manhole as it was difficult to spot with stagnated water making it invisible," said R Ramesh, a civic activist in the area.

"Mainly senior citizens, school students and people who travel at night hours have to be extra cautious. Even complaints filed to the CMWSSB department are making slow progress due to lack of employees," Ramesh added.

When contacted an elected representative attached to the Corporation said, "The issue was brought to my notice on Saturday morning and it would be rectified by Monday.”