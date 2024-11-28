Chennai Citizen Connect: Broken footpath a concern to pedestrians in Arumbakkam

CHENNAI: The pedestrians using the Poonamallee High Road in Arumbakkam opine that walking on the road is safer than the footpath running alongside. The unsafe footpath in question is riddled with uneven and broken surfaces and open manholes. They say the issue has persisted for over a year, and no repairs have occurred yet.

Residents and regular pedestrians in the area complain that the platform is cracked, uneven, and littered in several places, making it risky and unpleasant to use.

An irate resident said, "The new footpath was laid only two to three years ago, and it is broken already. It is better to walk on the road instead of this platform. Anybody can get seriously injured."

The footpath is also constantly used by the students of DG Vaishnav College, which is located close by. Many of them allege that they have been injured while using the pathway. "It is disappointing that the authorities have not taken any measure to repair the footpath despite repeated complaints and injuries," another resident shared their woes.

Many in the locality echoed similar concerns that the broken footpath could be fatal to children and senior citizens using it. They urged authorities concerned to take up the repair of the platform immediately and ensure pedestrian safety.

The corporation zonal officials say that the footpath is fixed whenever they receive complaints, but later, they are damaged by the encroachments. We will take action in this regard, an official assured.