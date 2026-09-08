Chennai Citizen Connect: Barricaded Tiruvallur Road due to sewage work causing traffic snarls

CHENNAI: Residents of Tiruvallur have raised concerns over severe traffic congestion on the Tiruvallur-Red Hills High Road near the North Raja Street intersection, where a stretch of road has remained barricaded for nearly three weeks following sewage pipeline replacement work.
The road is a crucial route connecting local markets, marriage halls and schools. Residents said the narrowing of the carriageway has led to traffic snarls, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours.
S Santhosh, a college student from Punnakkam, said thousands of schoolchildren use the road after school hours.
“Because of the barricades, the carriageway has shrunk, causing traffic congestion during evening peak hours. The situation worsens significantly on auspicious days,” he said.
Main sewage pipeline has been replaced after the leakage was detected and the road will be re-laid soon, says chairman of Tiruvallur Municipality
A Allen, a Tiruvallur resident, said sewage leakage had been noticed in the main pipeline near the District Health Office. “Three weeks ago, pipeline replacement work was undertaken by municipal officials, but no progress has been made since,” he said.
He also said loose soil piled up along the stretch was being blown around, making the area highly dust-prone. Locals said people waiting outside the District Health Office had complained of dust allergies and eye irritation.
Residents have urged officials to complete the road-relaying work at the earliest, noting that Tiruvallur is a fast-growing town with increasing traffic movement.
Tiruvallur Municipality Chairman P Udhaya Malar Pandian told DT Next that the main sewage pipeline had been replaced after the leakage was detected. “After detecting the leakage from the main sewage pipeline and obtaining permission from the traffic police and the Highways Department, the road re-laying was delayed,” she said.
“The replacement of the pipeline is now complete, and road re-laying work will begin within the next couple of days,” she added.