Chennai Citizen Connect: Barricaded Tiruvallur Road due to sewage work causing traffic snarls

The road is a crucial route connecting local markets, marriage halls and schools. Residents said the narrowing of the carriageway has led to traffic snarls, particularly during the morning and evening peak hours.

S Santhosh, a college student from Punnakkam, said thousands of schoolchildren use the road after school hours.

“Because of the barricades, the carriageway has shrunk, causing traffic congestion during evening peak hours. The situation worsens significantly on auspicious days,” he said.