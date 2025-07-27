Chennai Citizen Connect: At Selaiyur, even police station is not free from waterlogging

CHENNAI: Selaiyur residents expressed concern over the persistent issue of stagnation of rainwater mixed with sewage in front of the Selaiyur police station on the Tambaram-Velachery Road.

The condition of the road is questionable as the Underground Drainage (UGD) works by the Tambaram Corporation have been under way in the 64th ward in the Selaiyur area for the past few months. The situation has become worse with sewage mixed water stagnating on the road after the recent rains.

The residents highlighted that the stench is unbearable, and the mosquito menace has doubled. Pointing out the same, a frustrated shopkeeper from the locality said that the commuters and residents are left with no other choice but to cross the stretch, covering their noses.

The residents highlighted that the elderly people and children are the most affected as they are more vulnerable to various health issues, especially fever and skin issues.

S Karthiga, a resident of Kamarajar Street, complained of being deprived of sound sleep at night, as the area has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

The pedestrians and two-wheeler riders using the Tambaram-Velachery Road are also put to suffer as contaminated water splashes onto them from every passing vehicle, leading to potential health risks. Even those visiting the Selaiyur Police Station are forced to walk through the dirty water.

When contacted, an official from the Tambaram Corporation stated that the stagnation was caused due to a few blocks in the pipeline, which occurred during cable laying works in Semmanchery.

The official said the civic body has initiated steps, and the issue will be resolved in the next two days. He also assured that measures will be taken to find a permanent solution to the issue.





If you notice any civic issues unattended by authorities, please write to us with a photograph at citizen.dtnext@dt.co.in