Chennai Citizen Connect: Accumulated garbage blocks flow in Egankipuram Canal

CHENNAI: Garbage dumped in the Egankipuram Canal between Nehruji Jothi Nagar and Egankipuram 4th F Street in Ayanavaram has been affecting water flow for the past two weeks, with residents complaining of foul odour, mosquitoes and insect nuisance, particularly at night.
The Egankipuram Canal stretches for around 1,400 metres from Perambur High Road to Konnur High Road. So far, desilting work has been carried out for around 900 metres.
As work is being carried out in other areas, desilting work in the remaining portion of the canal has been suspended.
This has resulted in garbage accumulating in the canal, affecting water flow and preventing water from passing through properly.
Samundeeswari, a resident, said, “A large amount of garbage gets accumulated under the small bridge here. This blocks the water flow in the canal. The garbage also causes foul odour and increases the mosquito menace. Particularly at night, insects enter our homes in large numbers, even when we’re having food.”
Another resident, Velu, said, “The mosquito menace has increased due to the garbage accumulating in the canal. We’re finding it difficult to sleep peacefully at night.”
A senior Corporation official said that desilting work has been completed for more than 900 metres of the 1,400-metre-long Egankipuram Canal. The remaining stretch of around 500 metres will be desilted using modern robotic machines.
“The desilting work in the Egankipuram Canal has been suspended as work was being carried out in other areas. The remaining work will be fully completed within a week,” added the official.
“Until then, necessary measures, including fogging operations, will be carried out in areas where mosquito activity is high,” the official said.