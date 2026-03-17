Chennai Citizen Connect: Abandoned sewage tanks cause of concern for Tambaram residents

Several years ago, the area had hundreds of railway quarters, and to manage sewage from those residential buildings, large septic tanks were constructed along Bharatha Matha Road on the eastern side of the Sanatorium railway station.

However, the railway quarters have since been demolished, and the land has been taken over for the expansion of the Tambaram railway workshop. Despite the removal of the quarters, the large sewage collection tanks remain unused and are now in disrepair.

Residents said the abandoned tanks and surrounding land remain waterlogged during the monsoon, creating unsanitary conditions and becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes. The situation is affecting nearby residential areas, including East Tambaram and Bharatha Matha Road.

Adding to the problem, heaps of garbage have been dumped around the unused septic tanks. Since the land belongs to the railways, Tambaram Corporation sanitation workers reportedly do not clean the area, leaving it in a neglected state.

Residents said that when they approach Tambaram Corporation with complaints, they are asked to take the issue up with the Railway authorities. However, they claim that repeated complaints to the Railways have also not resulted in any action so far.

P Viswanathan, president of the Chitlapakkam Residents Welfare Association, said the large septic tanks built near the beginning of Bharatha Matha Road are no longer required as the railway quarters no longer exist.