Chennai Citizen Connect: 6-month neglect of toilet not just hits public but also former cleanliness worker

CHENNAI: A public toilet on the service road near the Nelson Manickam Road vehicular subway, close to Loyola College, has remained shut for six months, causing major inconvenience to commuters, railway passengers and students who regularly use the nearby pedestrian bridge.
The facility, located near the railway station, was free for public use. A Loyola College student said the closure of the public toilet left people, particularly those using the bridge, struggling to find a toilet during emergencies.
The closure has not just affected the public but also a former cleanliness worker, Govindammal, who worked at the facility for three years. Alleging that she was not paid for three months before the contractor's agreement ended, Govindammal said around Rs 30,000 was pending.
“I have repeatedly informed officials about the dues, but no action has been taken. I am now running a vegetable stall on the pavement to support my family,” she said, seeking intervention to recover her wages.
Will pass instructions to the contractor to undertake the required repairs, and an enquiry will be held into the alleged non-payment of the cleanliness worker's wages, said GCC officials
Corporation officials said there were 10 public toilets in Ward 110, but the facility near the Nungambakkam vehicular subway had not been included in the list earmarked for maintenance. Consequently, no maintenance work had been carried out, the officials said.
Officials said the matter would be taken up with the contractor responsible for public toilets under the Design Build Finance Operate and Transfer (DBFOT) model, with instructions to undertake the required repairs. The contractor would also be questioned over the alleged non-payment of the cleanliness worker's wages, officials said.