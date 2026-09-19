Chennai Citizen Connect: 6-month neglect of toilet not just hits public but also former cleanliness worker

The facility, located near the railway station, was free for public use. A Loyola College student said the closure of the public toilet left people, particularly those using the bridge, struggling to find a toilet during emergencies.

The closure has not just affected the public but also a former cleanliness worker, Govindammal, who worked at the facility for three years. Alleging that she was not paid for three months before the contractor's agreement ended, Govindammal said around Rs 30,000 was pending.

“I have repeatedly informed officials about the dues, but no action has been taken. I am now running a vegetable stall on the pavement to support my family,” she said, seeking intervention to recover her wages.