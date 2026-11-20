S Ravi Kumar, a Perungudi resident and auto driver, said, “For the past two months, the public toilet near the GCC park, alongside Periyar Salai, has remained closed even after the construction was completed. Around 100 people use the park daily. If the toilet is inaugurated and opened to the public, it will be useful for park visitors and the general public.”

Echoing him, E Vijay Kumar, a civic activist, said, “When we raise complaints on the GCC grievance portal, they just register the issue and send us a link to check the complaint status. But the toilet has still not been opened for public use.”

Responding to the issue, a Chennai Corporation official said, “The main delay in inaugurating the facility was due to the delay in providing a power connection to the toilet. Now we are waiting for the mayor to set a date for the inauguration. It will then be opened to the public.”