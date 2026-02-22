Chennai Central–Sullurupeta passenger trains cancelled; partial EMU services suspended

CHENNAI: Train services on the Chennai Central–Gudur section were disrupted on Sunday due to maintenance work being carried out between Sullurupeta and Tada railway stations from 9.10 am to 3.10 pm.
Owing to the six-hour maintenance block, several passenger trains were fully cancelled for the day. These include Train No. 66029 (Chennai Central–Sullurupeta) departing at 5.40 am, Train No. 66035 (Sullurupeta–Nellore) at 7.50 am, Train No. 66036 (Nellore–Sullurupeta) at 10.20 am, Train No. 66060 (Sullurupeta–Chennai Central) at 12.35 pm, and Train No. 66000 (Avadi–Chennai Central) at 4.25 am.
In addition, EMU services departing Chennai Central at 7.30 am, 8.35 am and 10.15 am towards Sullurupeta were partially cancelled between Elavur and Sullurupeta, while EMU trains leaving Sullurupeta at 10 am, 11.45 am and 1.15 pm towards Chennai Central were partially cancelled between Sullurupeta and Elavur.