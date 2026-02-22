Chennai

Chennai Central–Sullurupeta passenger trains cancelled; partial EMU services suspended

EMU services departing Chennai Central at 7.30 am, 8.35 am and 10.15 am towards Sullurupeta were partially cancelled between Elavur and Sullurupeta, while EMU trains leaving Sullurupeta at 10 am, 11.45 am and 1.15 pm towards Chennai Central were partially cancelled between Sullurupeta and Elavur.
Representative Image
Representative Image
Updated on

CHENNAI: Train services on the Chennai Central–Gudur section were disrupted on Sunday due to maintenance work being carried out between Sullurupeta and Tada railway stations from 9.10 am to 3.10 pm.

Owing to the six-hour maintenance block, several passenger trains were fully cancelled for the day. These include Train No. 66029 (Chennai Central–Sullurupeta) departing at 5.40 am, Train No. 66035 (Sullurupeta–Nellore) at 7.50 am, Train No. 66036 (Nellore–Sullurupeta) at 10.20 am, Train No. 66060 (Sullurupeta–Chennai Central) at 12.35 pm, and Train No. 66000 (Avadi–Chennai Central) at 4.25 am.

In addition, EMU services departing Chennai Central at 7.30 am, 8.35 am and 10.15 am towards Sullurupeta were partially cancelled between Elavur and Sullurupeta, while EMU trains leaving Sullurupeta at 10 am, 11.45 am and 1.15 pm towards Chennai Central were partially cancelled between Sullurupeta and Elavur.

Chennai Central–Sullurupeta
Chennai Central–Sullurupeta train service
Chennai Central–Sullurupeta train cancelled

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in