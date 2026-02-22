Chennai Central–Sullurupeta passenger trains cancelled; partial EMU services suspended

Owing to the six-hour maintenance block, several passenger trains were fully cancelled for the day. These include Train No. 66029 (Chennai Central–Sullurupeta) departing at 5.40 am, Train No. 66035 (Sullurupeta–Nellore) at 7.50 am, Train No. 66036 (Nellore–Sullurupeta) at 10.20 am, Train No. 66060 (Sullurupeta–Chennai Central) at 12.35 pm, and Train No. 66000 (Avadi–Chennai Central) at 4.25 am.