Chennai Central Railway Station ranks third in railway revenue

CHENNAI: Chennai Central Railway Station has secured the third spot among the top 10 railway stations in the country in terms of passenger revenue, generating Rs 1,299 crore during the last financial year.
According to a Daily Thanthi report, New Delhi Railway Station topped the list with Rs 3,337 crore, followed by Howrah Railway Station in West Bengal with Rs 1,692 crore.
The figures reflect the growing passenger traffic and increasing train operations amid the implementation of modern infrastructure and long-term development projects in the railway sector, said Zafar Ali, a member of the Southern Railway Passenger Amenities Committee.
According to Ali, the increased revenue generated by Chennai Central indicates the positive response to the various development works being undertaken by the Railways.
Chennai Central is one of the key railway hubs in southern India, handling a large number of long-distance and suburban passengers every day. The station connects Chennai with several major cities across the country and serves as an important gateway for passengers travelling to and from Tamil Nadu.
Several infrastructure and passenger amenity projects are also being undertaken to improve the overall travel experience at the station. The continued growth in passenger traffic and revenue is expected to further strengthen Chennai Central's position as one of the country's major railway terminals.