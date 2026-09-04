Chennai Central Railway Station ranks third in railway revenue

According to a Daily Thanthi report, New Delhi Railway Station topped the list with Rs 3,337 crore, followed by Howrah Railway Station in West Bengal with Rs 1,692 crore.

The figures reflect the growing passenger traffic and increasing train operations amid the implementation of modern infrastructure and long-term development projects in the railway sector, said Zafar Ali, a member of the Southern Railway Passenger Amenities Committee.

According to Ali, the increased revenue generated by Chennai Central indicates the positive response to the various development works being undertaken by the Railways.