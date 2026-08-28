Chennai: CBI registers FIR against three in alleged Rs 9 lakh bribery case

According to the FIR registered on August 24, 2026, Sanjay Bapurao Chinchghare, who was then working as a District Valuation Officer in the Income Tax Department’s Valuation Cell in Chennai and is now a Superintending Engineer/Planning with the CPWD, and D. Manjunathan, then an Assistant Valuation Officer-I in the same cell and now an Assistant Engineer with the CPWD, allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy with Subhash Chander Rana, partner of AKS Engineering Company.

The FIR states that the officials allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh from Rana for issuing a favourable valuation report for his company’s property at Ambattur Industrial Estate. The property valuation had been referred to the Income Tax Valuation Cell by the National Faceless Assessment Centre in New Delhi.

According to the FIR, Rana met Chinchghare at his Chennai residence on January 4, 2023, in connection with the pending valuation report. Chinchghare allegedly demanded Rs 9 lakh in the presence of Manjunathan and instructed Rana to pay the amount to Manjunathan.