Chennai CBI court convicts underworld gangster Chhota Rajan

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Chhota Rajan, also known as Vijaya Kadam, Rajendra and Nana, is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in New Delhi, where he is serving a life sentence in another case.

The CBI had registered the case on March 19, 2002, alleging that Rajan had fraudulently obtained a passport from the Regional Passport Office in Chennai by submitting forged documents and impersonating another person.