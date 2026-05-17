Chennai: Cash van driver held for stealing Rs 25L; Rs 8L recovered

CHENNAI: The Velachery police arrested a 27-year-old driver of a cash transport van for allegedly stealing Rs 25 lakh from the cash van used to refill ATMs of private banks in Chennai. Police recovered Rs 8 lakh from the accused.
The accused was identified as Vignesh Kumar, a driver employed by a private cash logistics firm operating in Velachery. The company handled cash replenishment services for ATM centres of various private banks across the city, police said.
Police said the incident came to light during a routine cash reconciliation process conducted by the company. Aravindan, the manager of the firm, noticed a shortage of funds and reviewed CCTV footage installed inside the cash van.
The footage showed Vignesh Kumar removing cash from boxes stored inside the vehicle while security guards and company staff were engaged in replenishing cash at an ATM centre.
According to investigators, the driver remained alone inside the vehicle during the cash-loading operation and used the opportunity to steal Rs 25 lakh from the cash boxes.
Based on a complaint at the Velachery police station, police registered a case, launched an investigation and arrested Vignesh. Police recovered Rs 8 lakh from him. Further investigation is under way to trace the remaining money.