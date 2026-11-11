Chennai: Case filed against vet after stray dog dies post ABC surgery; autopsy confirms rabies

The activists also urged the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to revoke its decision restricting volunteers from visiting the kennels at ABC centres.

E Martina, an animal activist, expressed outrage over the death, accusing untrained doctors of performing botched surgeries. “We filed complaints with GCC’s Veterinary Officer J Kamal Hussain, but no action was taken. Following our protest at the Ripon Building in 2025, then-Commissioner J Kumaragurabaran permitted us to visit the ABC centres. Through the NGO Smiles of Strays, we monitored dogs undergoing ABC procedures for 6 months and achieved zero post-surgery deaths by collaborating with the Besant Memorial Animal Dispensary (BMAD) and Worldwide Veterinary Service (WVS). However, following our recent demonstration near the Madras High Court, the GCC stopped letting us inside,” she said.

Echoing her concerns, dog rescuer Lional Praveen alleged, “The government allocates Rs 1,650 per ABC surgery. Of this, Rs 450 is paid to the veterinarian, while the remaining amount is meant for food and post-operative medication. However, proper food and medicines rarely reach the animals.”