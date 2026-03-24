Chennai: Man drives car into lake during practice session

CHENNAI: A car, driven by a young man during a practice session, plunged into a lake near Madipakkam on Tuesday. He escaped from the vehicle and fled the spot, leaving the partially submerged car in the lake.
According to residents, the youngster was seen driving the car near the lake at the Ayyappan Temple in Madipakkam. Police said he was learning to drive sans an instructor in the car.
While attempting to reverse the vehicle, he lost control, causing the car to move backwards and plunge into the lake. Nearly half of the car was submerged in the water.
The youngster quickly got out of the vehicle and escaped from the spot, abandoning the car in the lake. Residents who witnessed the incident alerted the Madipakkam police. Police rushed to the spot and initiated efforts to retrieve the submerged vehicle.
Police have launched an investigation, and are planning to identify the owner of the car and the youngster who was driving it with the help of CCTV footage in the locality.