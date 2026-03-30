Chennai: Call to son helps nab man fleeing after murder of wife, daughter

The man's son, who was in another room, woke up and found the dead bodies of his mother and sister and alerted the police, who secured the accused later in the day.The accused, Srinivasan, was working as a security guard at a private hospital in Anna Nagar and lived with his family on Devaki Ammal Street. His wife, Sivaranjini, was a homemaker while his son, Pranav (15), is a Class 10 student, and his daughter, Harini, was a Class 4 student.

Srinivasan's mother, Mythili (65), stayed with the family as well. Mythili resides on the ground floor of the house, while others reside on the first floor.