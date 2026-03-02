Chennai: Cadre rush chokes Anna Arivalayam stretch

As poll aspirants of the ruling DMK come in droves, their vehicles choke the Anna Salai, the stretch between DMS and Nandanam, for several hours at a time.



Ticket aspirants thronged the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, in Teynampet to submit their applications for the forthcoming Assembly election. Despite four more days remaining for submission, the cadre and functionaries began arriving in large numbers from Monday morning.



Around 10.30 am, a steady stream of vehicles, many bearing registration numbers from other districts, entered the area near the party office. The sudden influx caused severe congestion on the busy arterial road.