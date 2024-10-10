Begin typing your search...

    Chennai cab driver duped of Rs 7,000 and cell phone by impostor

    The incident occurred on Wednesday when Govindaraj received a booking through an online platform to transport a passenger from near a hospital in Vadapalani to Mahabalipuram.

    10 Oct 2024
    CHENNAI: A 34-year-old cab driver, Govindaraj, filed a police complaint alleging he was duped of Rs 7,000 and his cell phone by an impostor.

    Upon arriving at the hospital, he met the passenger, Sanjay Varma, who claimed to be a doctor.

    Varma allegedly convinced Govindaraj to stop at a hotel for food and asked him to transfer Rs 7,000 via GPay.

    After the transfer, Varma handed Govindaraj fake notes and took his phone, saying he needed to make an urgent call as there was no charge in his phone.

    When Govindaraj realized Varma had disappeared, he reported the incident to the Vadapalani police.

