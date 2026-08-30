Chennai bypass to get new access points, barrier-free tolling

NHAI has already issued a work order for the Tiruneermalai entry and exit, which is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ), airport and southern parts of the city.

An additional entry and exit at Kallikuppam, near Menambedu, is planned to improve connectivity from Ambattur to areas north of the Chennai-Tiruvallur railway line. The Kallikuppam access is expected to come as a relief to residents along the Ambattur-Puzhal Road.

The service road along the Chennai bypass currently ends at Kallikuppam because of a railway track, forcing local motorists to take longer routes. Residents have been demanding either a road overbridge (ROB) on the service road to provide continuous connectivity to Ambattur or direct entry and exit points on the bypass.

The revamp will also bring changes to the tolling system. The existing Vanagaram toll plaza will be shifted to Tiruneermalai, while the Surapattu toll plaza will be replaced with a staggered tolling arrangement at Athipattu, near Decathlon, and Menambedu, according to an NHAI tender document. The two new tolling locations will use a barrier-free Multi Lane Free Flow (MLFF) system, allowing vehicles to pass through without stopping at toll booths.