Chennai: Busy Usman Road flyover in T Nagar becomes parking lot for Deepavali shoppers

CHENNAI: In a bid to help the thousands of people who throng retail shopping hub this Deepavali festival, the Usman Road flyover has been designated as a temporary parking zone for two and four-wheelers.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police blocked the busy flyover with barricades, demarcating the space for parking ahead of the peak shopping season when a large number of people from across Chennai and also other parts of Tamil Nadu visit T Nagar for Deepavali purchase.

This would help ease the congestion in T Nagar, where finding a parking spot is very tough even during normal days. Many shoppers leave their vehicles in front of houses blocking the entrance, which often leads to heated arguments between them and the residents.