Chennai businessman, convicted for running over 12-yr-old, won't appear for sentencing; NBW issued

The case came up before judge P Srikumar. Shaji's counsel sought exemption from his personal appearance, stating that he was undergoing physiotherapy for a back ailment, and requested permission for him to participate in the proceedings through video conference. The counsel also informed the court that an appeal challenging the Madras High Court's order had been filed before the Supreme Court.



Rejecting the plea, the judge observed that the Madras High Court had specifically directed Shaji to appear before the trial court on July 16, but he had failed to do so. The court dismissed the exemption petition and reissued the NBW against him.

According to the prosecution, Shaji, allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and without a valid driving licence, rammed his car onto the pavement near Egmore Children's Hospital on May 22, 2013, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring four others.