Chennai BSNL officer under CBI scanner

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Anti-Corruption Branch has registered a corruption case against Principal general manager of Chennai BSNL official following allegations of bribery. The case was filed based on a complaint from Chief General Manager of the Kerala Telecom Circle, while the accused officer C Rajendran was working in Kerala.
According to the complaint, the accused officer, C. Rajendran, an Indian Telecom Service (ITS) officer and former Principal General Manager of BSNL in Thiruvananthapuram, allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs. 20 lakh from a contractor, Shril Deepak S., for clearing pending bills related to telecom infrastructure work completed in 2020.
Investigators stated that the contractor had executed BSNL projects worth approximately Rs. 7.10 crore during 2017–2020. However, when the contractor approached the official for processing outstanding payments, the accused allegedly demanded illegal gratification to approve the bills. Due to financial pressure, the contractor reportedly transferred Rs. 1,90,000 and Rs. 1,10,000 on two occasions in January 2020 to a bank account specified by the accused.
Officials said the accused later demanded the remaining amount, but the contractor refused and approached authorities with supporting evidence, including recorded conversations and transaction details.
Following a preliminary enquiry, the CBI, Kochi, registered a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended).