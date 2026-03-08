Chennai

Chennai: Brother, aides beat cleanliness staff to death over family dispute

Search on for the suspects
Representative Image for death
Representative Image for death
Updated on

CHENNAI: A cleanliness worker on contract with GCC was beaten to death by his younger brother and his friends in Pattinampakkam on Saturday evening.

The deceased, Nishanth (32), a resident of Bharathi Nagar, was rounded up by his brother and friends outside his house on Saturday evening.

When he tried to escape, they chased him and attacked him with cement stones on his head and a knife before fleeing.

Locals rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Probe revealed that Nishanth's younger brother, Naveen, had a longstanding enmity with the former. Search on for the suspects.

family dispute
Cleanliness worker
death
brother

Related Stories

No stories found.
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in