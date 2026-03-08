Chennai: Brother, aides beat cleanliness staff to death over family dispute

CHENNAI: A cleanliness worker on contract with GCC was beaten to death by his younger brother and his friends in Pattinampakkam on Saturday evening.
The deceased, Nishanth (32), a resident of Bharathi Nagar, was rounded up by his brother and friends outside his house on Saturday evening.
When he tried to escape, they chased him and attacked him with cement stones on his head and a knife before fleeing.
Locals rushed him to the Government Royapettah Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
Probe revealed that Nishanth's younger brother, Naveen, had a longstanding enmity with the former. Search on for the suspects.