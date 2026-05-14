Chennai boy with ADHD scores 97/100 in legal studies

Gadi Bhargav Krishna was diagnosed with ADHD while he was four years old. Though in the initial years, it was a challenge for parents to get his attention and manage his behavioural issues, Bhargav today has grown up to be a well-adjusted adult.

Deepika Karthikeyan, his legal studies teacher, told DT

Next that Bhargav always asked peculiar questions in class, which she eagerly anticipated. “I had been teaching Bhargav for the last two years, since the time legal studies were introduced in the PS Senior Secondary School, Mylapore. It’s no surprise to me or his parents about his academic performance, especially in legal studies,” added Deepika, who is also a lawyer at the Madras High Court.