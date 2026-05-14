Chennai boy with ADHD scores 97/100 in legal studies

CHENNAI: Having set his mind to pursue law as his career, an 18-year-old Chennai boy with Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) scored 97 marks out of 100 in the subject of legal studies in the Class 12 CBSE board exam. Overall, he scored 430/500 (86%).
Gadi Bhargav Krishna was diagnosed with ADHD while he was four years old. Though in the initial years, it was a challenge for parents to get his attention and manage his behavioural issues, Bhargav today has grown up to be a well-adjusted adult.
Deepika Karthikeyan, his legal studies teacher, told DT
Next that Bhargav always asked peculiar questions in class, which she eagerly anticipated. “I had been teaching Bhargav for the last two years, since the time legal studies were introduced in the PS Senior Secondary School, Mylapore. It’s no surprise to me or his parents about his academic performance, especially in legal studies,” added Deepika, who is also a lawyer at the Madras High Court.
Further, Savitha, his mother, added, “While it was time for Bhargav to choose his core subjects between mathematics and legal studies, he promptly chose the latter. When board exams began, he told me that it was vital for him to score high marks in legal studies to get a seat in a top law school.”
Currently, with various options to choose from, Bhargav has decided to weigh his options before choosing a college to pursue law.
Savitha pointed out that his condition could make even trivial things challenging at times. “For instance, the sound of scissors at a barber shop used to bother him, but Bhargav overcame it with his hard work. Hope this sends out an encouraging message to parents who have kids with special needs,” she added.