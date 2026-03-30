Chennai: Boy en route to chess tournament killed in accident in Pallikaranai

The deceased was identified as S Ram (10). Ram was riding pillion with his father, Subramani (39), a techie, from their house in Vengaivaasal near Medavakkam to Pallikaranai to attend a Chess tournament.

The police stated that the accident happened around 8.30 am on Velachery Main Road. The private water tanker was trailing Subramani's bike. Subramani swerved hard to avoid colliding into a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction. The tanker, which was trailing, could not be brought to a halt and rammed into Subramani's bike, the police said.