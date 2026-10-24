Chennai-bound IndiGo flight gets threat message; returns to bay at Delhi airport

After security checks, the aircraft later took off for Chennai, the sources said.

The Delhi-Chennai flight 6E 6091, to be operated with an A321 neo aircraft, was scheduled to depart at around 3.15 pm, as per information available on the flight tracking website Flightradar24.com.

The sources said the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) received a call regarding a threat message for the flight. In one of the lavatories of the aircraft, a message was found saying 'Do not fly 6E 6091', they added.