Chennai Book Fair’s golden jubilee logo unveiled

Organised by Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), the golden jubilee edition will feature a series of special programmes aimed at attracting readers, students, writers and publishers.

BAPASI plans to invite and honour Nobel Prize-winning authors in literature as special guests, and also representatives of Tamil associations from different countries to strengthen their association with the Chennai Book Fair, as a way to promote Tamil books and reading among younger generations living abroad. The association will also honour senior scholars and writers from different Indian languages, particularly those aged above 60, for their contribution to literature and languages.