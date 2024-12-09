Chennai Book Fair to begin from December 27 at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam

CHENNAI: The Chennai Book Fair is set to take place at the YMCA Grounds, Nandanam, from December 27 to January 12, 2025, marking 18 days of literary celebration.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi will inaugurate the event at 4:00 pm on December 27.

This year’s edition promises to be grand, with 900 stalls showcasing a diverse collection of books.

The inauguration ceremony will be the presentation of the Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar Porkizhi Award, which will be conferred by the Deputy Chief Minister.

The entry fees will be Rs 10 and for students with ID cards entry is free.

Tamil Nadu Textbook Institute and Educational Services Corporation, World Tamil Research Centre, Sahitya Academy, Dr. Ambedkar Foundation, National Book Trust, Publications Division, Thanjavur Tamil University, and Department of Archaeology will also set their stalls in the book fair.

"Last year around 20 lakh people visited and books worth 20 crores were sold. This it is expected that more people would visit the stalls. Like last year there would be stalls set up by the foreigners at the fair," said S K Murugan, secretary of BAPASI.

The book fair will operate with different schedules for holidays and working days.

On holidays, the event will be open from 11:00 AM to 8:30 PM, while on working days, it will run from 2:00 PM to 8:30 PM.

To encourage book lovers, all books at the stalls will be available at a 10% discount, making it an attractive destination for readers.

Adding to the excitement, the fair will host a range of competitions for students, including speech and drawing contests.

For the first time, a separate hall will feature books published by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

Each evening, speeches by some of Tamil Nadu’s most renowned scholars and writers, providing intellectual engagement for attendees will take place.

The event will conclude on January 12 with a valedictory address by Justice R. Mahadevan of the Supreme Court.

(with inputs from Bureau)