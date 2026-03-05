Second bomb threat at Chennai bank in 24 hours; Rajaji Salai building evacuated

CHENNAI: Two bomb threats targeting banks within 24 hours triggered police searches and security measures in the city, including at the Union Bank of India building on Rajaji Salai on Thursday (March 5), and at a City Union Bank branch in T Nagar a day earlier.
Following the threat at the Union Bank building, police personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. A search operation was launched in the building, and all employees present inside were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure.
Security measures on the sixth floor of the building and the heavy police presence led to traffic congestion on Rajaji Salai.
Bomb disposal squads are presently conducting a thorough inspection of the premises. The ongoing searches have led to traffic disruptions in the vicinity.
Meanwhile, in the earlier incident in T Nagar on Wednesday, a flutter was created at the City Union Bank branch after staff discovered a bomb threat email in the bank's inbox, prompting a swift response from local police.
According to police sources, the threat was received via email from an unknown sender. The message was sent to the branch's official email ID, claiming that three RDX bombs had been planted on the premises.
Bank employees noticed the email and immediately informed the branch manager, TR Balaji (47). Balaji, who has been the manager of the T Nagar branch for the past year and resides in the CUB staff quarters in Mylapore, rushed to the Mambalam Police Station and lodged a formal complaint seeking immediate police action.
Responding to the complaint, the Law and Order Inspector of Mambalam Police Station rushed to the spot. Police cordoned off the area and launched a preliminary investigation.
Officials said the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was alerted and informed about the situation. Police are verifying the origin of the email and have launched a hunt for the unidentified sender.