Chennai bodybuilder dies of cardiac arrest, family blames gym trainer for encouraging steroid use

CHENNAI: Following the death of a 35-year-old man who was into bodybuilding, his family members have filed a complaint with the Kasimedu Police alleging that his gym trainer forced him to take steroids, which affected his kidneys.

The deceased, R Ramki, is a resident of Jeevarathinam Nagar in Kasimedu. Police sources said that he died of cardiac arrest.

His family members told police that Ramki had been working out at a gym for the last five months. On Tuesday night, he died after both his kidneys stopped functioning, and Ramki suffered cardiac arrest.

His family members moved him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, his family members filed a complaint alleging that steroid abuse for bodybuilding, at the instigation of his gym trainer, was behind his death and sought action against the gym trainer. The police pacified the family members, promising action and moved his body to a government hospital for postmortem, after which the body was handed over to the family members.