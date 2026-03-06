Chennai: Body of missing 14-year-old girl found in quarry pit

CHENNAI: The body of a 14-year-old girl from Bihar, who had been missing for three days, was recovered from a quarry pit near Pallavaram. The deceased, identified as Anisha, was living with her parents in Nagalkeni near Pallavaram.
Her parents, Pullu Das and Rinku Devi from Bihar, have been residing in Chennai for the past 15 years. Rinku works in a leather company, while Pullu is a construction worker.
Police said Anisha had failed in her Class 4 exam earlier and had since then stopped attending school and stayed at home. On Tuesday, she went missing. Her parents searched for her in several places but were unable to locate her. They filed a complaint at the Sankar Nagar police station, where a missing girl case was registered.
On Sunday evening, residents noticed a body floating in a water-filled quarry pit at Sengazhuneer Malai near Shankar Nagar in Pammal. Police rushed to the spot and recovered the body, which was later identified as Anisha.
The body has been sent to the Chengalpattu GH for a post-mortem. Police have registered a case under suspicious death and investigation is on.
Meanwhile, police found that a 20-year-old man named Sudhanshu, also from Bihar, had been living with his father in a house near Anisha’s residence. It is reported that he and Anisha had been on friendly terms.
According to neighbours, Sudhanshu and his father vacated their house and disappeared on the same night Anisha went missing. Based on this information, Anisha’s parents suspect that there may be a connection between her death and his sudden disappearance.
Sankar Nagar police have launched a search for Sudhanshu and his father and are investigating all possible angles in the case.