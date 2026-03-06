Chennai: Body of missing 14-year-old girl found in quarry pit

Her parents, Pullu Das and Rinku Devi from Bihar, have been residing in Chennai for the past 15 years. Rinku works in a leather company, while Pullu is a construction worker.

Police said Anisha had failed in her Class 4 exam earlier and had since then stopped attending school and stayed at home. On Tuesday, she went missing. Her parents searched for her in several places but were unable to locate her. They filed a complaint at the Sankar Nagar police station, where a missing girl case was registered.