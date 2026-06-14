Chennai: Bitumen price spike stalls road projects; focus on patchwork

"If the rates are revised now, it would be difficult to reverse the decision later," the official said. "Any decision on revising estimates has to take into account works being executed by the Highways and Public Works Departments as well. The Public Works Department has to revise the schedule of rates, and a decision will be made soon."

According to corporation officials, relaying works have largely been completed across the city. "Of the 5,400 roads identified, works have been completed on about 5,000 roads. Around 200 roads were dropped because of ongoing Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board works," a senior GCC official said.