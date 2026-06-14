Chennai: Bitumen price spike stalls road projects; focus on patchwork

CHENNAI: The Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department has directed local bodies and the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to complete pending road relaying works using existing estimates and prioritise patchwork amid a sharp increase in bitumen prices triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict.
The department has decided against immediately revising the schedule of rates for road-laying tenders, opting instead to wait for greater clarity on global developments.
Speaking to DT Next, a senior Municipal Administration Department official said the government was reluctant to revise rates at this stage as the conflict involving the United States and Iran could ease at any time.
"If the rates are revised now, it would be difficult to reverse the decision later," the official said. "Any decision on revising estimates has to take into account works being executed by the Highways and Public Works Departments as well. The Public Works Department has to revise the schedule of rates, and a decision will be made soon."
According to corporation officials, relaying works have largely been completed across the city. "Of the 5,400 roads identified, works have been completed on about 5,000 roads. Around 200 roads were dropped because of ongoing Chennai Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board works," a senior GCC official said.
The official added that 199 road projects are on hold as contractors were unwilling to execute them under the existing estimates and escalating bitumen costs.
Following discussions with the government, contractors have now expressed willingness to proceed with pending works based on existing estimates. However, until revised rates are announced and fresh end-to-end relaying projects are taken up, local bodies have been instructed to focus on patchwork using bitumen.