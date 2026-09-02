Chennai: BIS seizes 804 grams of unhallmarked gold jewellery in Ambattur raid

CHENNAI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), Chennai branch seized 803.99 grams of gold jewellery allegedly displayed for sale without mandatory hallmarking during an enforcement operation at a jewellery outlet in Ambattur on Tuesday (September 1).
A team from the BIS Chennai Branch Office conducted the search and seizure operation under Section 28 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016, and found gold jewellery and artefacts without the mandatory BIS Standard Mark being displayed for sale.
The seized items included 175 thaalis (wedding chains) weighing 671.50 grams, 12 baby bangles weighing 25.02 grams, 40 pairs of earrings weighing 86.14 grams, and 10 pendants weighing 21.33 grams.
SD Dayanand, Scientist-F and Senior Director and Head, BIS Chennai Branch Office, said such enforcement action was necessary to prevent misuse of the BIS Standard Mark, curb the circulation of substandard products and uphold the integrity of the BIS certification system.
The BIS said appropriate action was being initiated against the offenders under the BIS Act. Offences under Section 29 of the Act are punishable with imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh, which may extend up to 10 times the value of the goods, or both, depending on the nature of the offence.
Further investigation is under way.