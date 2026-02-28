Chennai: Billroth Hospitals opens advanced cardiac, pulmonary services

The announcement was made at a press meet here, where the hospital introduced a series of programmes such as the Cardiac Transplant Programme, Cardiac Dysfunction Clinic and Rehabilitation Centre, Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic, and Pulmonary Embolism Referral Centre, designed to streamline diagnosis, intervention and follow-up care.

Hospital authorities said that the initiative integrated advanced technology with multidisciplinary expertise to ensure coordinated treatment pathways for complex cardiac and pulmonary conditions.