Chennai: Billroth Hospitals opens advanced cardiac, pulmonary services

CHENNAI: Billroth Hospitals on Saturday launched cardiac and pulmonary specialty services in Chennai, including a dedicated heart dysfunction clinic and a pulmonary embolism referral centre, aimed at delivering integrated heart–lung care under one roof.
The announcement was made at a press meet here, where the hospital introduced a series of programmes such as the Cardiac Transplant Programme, Cardiac Dysfunction Clinic and Rehabilitation Centre, Pulmonary Hypertension Clinic, and Pulmonary Embolism Referral Centre, designed to streamline diagnosis, intervention and follow-up care.
Hospital authorities said that the initiative integrated advanced technology with multidisciplinary expertise to ensure coordinated treatment pathways for complex cardiac and pulmonary conditions.
Dr Rajesh Jeganathan, chairman, Billroth Hospitals, presented a cheque for Rs 20 lakh to a heart transplant survivor, reaffirming the institution’s commitment to patient support beyond surgery. “Advanced care must extend beyond the operating theatre,” he added.
The cardiac department, operational since 2003, has performed over 50,000 cath lab procedures and 10,000 CTVS surgeries, supported by 24x7 advanced cardiac emergency services at its Shenoy Nagar and RA Puram units.