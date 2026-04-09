Chennai: Biker dies in hit-and-run accident near Perumbakkam

The deceased, identified as Arun (29) from Neyveli, was working as a software engineer at a private firm in Sholinganallur. He had been staying at a private hostel in Medavakkam.

Police said Arun was returning to his hostel on his bike after work, travelling along Semmozhi Poonga Road in Perumbakkam. When he was passing near a private hospital, an over-speeding car coming from behind rammed into his bike, throwing him onto the road. The car ran over him before fleeing the spot without stopping.