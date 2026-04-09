Chennai: Biker dies in hit-and-run accident near Perumbakkam

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man was killed in an accident after his bike was rammed by a car in a hit-and-run near Perumbakkam on Wednesday.
The deceased, identified as Arun (29) from Neyveli, was working as a software engineer at a private firm in Sholinganallur. He had been staying at a private hostel in Medavakkam.
Police said Arun was returning to his hostel on his bike after work, travelling along Semmozhi Poonga Road in Perumbakkam. When he was passing near a private hospital, an over-speeding car coming from behind rammed into his bike, throwing him onto the road. The car ran over him before fleeing the spot without stopping.
Arun, who suffered grievous injuries, died on the spot. The onlookers alerted the Pallikaranai traffic investigation wing, and the police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body, and sent it for post-mortem to the Tambaram Government hospital.
The police have registered a case, and a search is on to identify the vehicle and nab the driver with the help of CCTV footage.