Chennai: Bike taxi rider suffers deep cut from loose maanja

The victim has been identified as J Rajkumar, a native of Omalur in Salem district. He resides in Triplicane. Rajkumar had picked up a woman from Alandur metro station and was moving along CIT Nagar 1st Main Road in Nandanam when a loose maanja thread entangled around his neck, causing a deep cut.

He fell from his bike and while attempting to remove the thread, he suffered cuts on his fingers as well. A passerby rushed to the aid of the injured rider and passenger, and Rajkumar was taken to a GH.

The Saidapet police have registered a case and are investigating.