Chennai: Bike taxi rider held for assaulting woman

CHENNAI: A bike taxi rider was arrested by Kodungaiyur police for allegedly misbehaving with and assaulting a 25-year-old woman from Meghalaya during a ride booked through an app-based service.
The woman, who works at a children's store in Kathirvedu and resides in Muthamizh Nagar, had visited a friend's house in Mylapore on Wednesday. Around 8.45 pm, she booked a bike taxi to return home.
According to police, the rider picked her up on a Royal Enfield motorcycle. During the journey, he allegedly behaved inappropriately towards her.When she objected and raised an alarm, he allegedly assaulted her.
The rider later dropped her near Bharathi Nagar flyover in Kodungaiyur. Based on her complaint, police registered a case, arrested the accused and remanded him in custody at Puzhal prison.