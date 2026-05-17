Chennai: Bike taxi driver robs passenger of cash, mobile phone; held

The complainant, Leela Ram (24) from Rajasthan, lives in Kallikuppam, Madhanam Kuppam Road, and works as a welder at a private firm, the police said. After visiting Rajasthan, he arrived at Chennai Central by train on Thursday (May 14) night and booked a bike taxi through an app to go home.

While nearing the Andhra bus terminal in Madhavaram, another bike taxi driver intercepted them. An argument broke out between the two drivers. Amid the dispute, the driver who picked up Leela Ram snatched Rs 500 and the mobile phone from the latter and fled. The other driver also escaped.