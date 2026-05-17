Chennai: Bike taxi driver robs passenger of cash, mobile phone; held

CHENNAI: The police on Saturday arrested a bike taxi driver for robbing a passenger of cash and a mobile phone in Madhavaram. The police also recovered the phone and the two-wheeler used in the crime.
The complainant, Leela Ram (24) from Rajasthan, lives in Kallikuppam, Madhanam Kuppam Road, and works as a welder at a private firm, the police said. After visiting Rajasthan, he arrived at Chennai Central by train on Thursday (May 14) night and booked a bike taxi through an app to go home.
While nearing the Andhra bus terminal in Madhavaram, another bike taxi driver intercepted them. An argument broke out between the two drivers. Amid the dispute, the driver who picked up Leela Ram snatched Rs 500 and the mobile phone from the latter and fled. The other driver also escaped.
Leela Ram lodged a complaint with the Madhavaram police station, after which the police initiated investigations. After a probe, the police arrested Santhosh (23) of Kakkanji Colony, Vyasarpadi, on Saturday. The complainant's mobile phone was recovered from him, and the two-wheeler used in the offence was also confiscated.
After interrogation, Santhosh was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The police are searching for another absconding accused linked to the case.