Chennai: Bike rams into median; helmetless drunk rider dies, friend injured

CHENNAI: A 21-year-old air-conditioner mechanic died after the bike he was riding rammed into a median in Pattinapakkam in the early hours of Wednesday (September 9).
Preliminary investigations revealed that he was drunk while riding the bike.
The deceased was identified as P Ajith (21) of Shanmugam Pillai Street in Mylapore. He was working as an AC mechanic.
The police said his friend, A Abdul Majeed (18) from the same area, a second-year polytechnic student, was riding pillion.
According to the police, both had consumed alcohol on Pattinapakkam beach late on Tuesday night and were heading towards Adyar on the bike. When they reached near the Ambedkar Memorial at Pattinapakkam, Ajith lost control of the bike and the vehicle hit the median.
Ajith sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while Abdul sustained serious injuries.
The passerby alerted the authorities, after which the police moved Ajith's body to a hospital for post-mortem examination. Abdul was rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
The Mylapore Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW) police have registered a case.
Officials said both of them were not wearing helmets and suspect that the rider was overspeeding while under the influence of alcohol, which led to the accident.
A day earlier, a 20-year-old youth, Praveen Kumar of Alwarpet, died after he lost control of his two-wheeler, which crashed into a median in Taramani. He, too, was not wearing a helmet, officials said.
A 40-year-old woman, who rode pillion on a bike ridden by her 17-year-old son, a Class 12 student, died in an accident in Tondiarpet on Tuesday (September 8) night.
Mariammal of Poondi Thangammal Street in New Washermenpet was riding pillion with her 17-year-old son to Tondiarpet.
On VOC Road, the bike rammed into another bike in front of them, injuring Mariammal, her son, and the other biker, Senthilkumar (45) of Ilaya Mudali Street, New Washermenpet.
They were rushed to Government Stanley Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared her brought-dead. The other two are undergoing treatment.