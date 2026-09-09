Chennai: Bike rams into median; helmetless drunk rider dies, friend injured

According to the police, both had consumed alcohol on Pattinapakkam beach late on Tuesday night and were heading towards Adyar on the bike. When they reached near the Ambedkar Memorial at Pattinapakkam, Ajith lost control of the bike and the vehicle hit the median.

Ajith sustained severe injuries and died on the spot, while Abdul sustained serious injuries.

The passerby alerted the authorities, after which the police moved Ajith's body to a hospital for post-mortem examination. Abdul was rushed to the hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.