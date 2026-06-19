Chennai: Bike hits barricade, Class 12 girl riding pillion with 16-year-old boy crushed to death by container lorry

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old girl studying in Class 12 died while her classmate, a boy of the same age survived with injuries after the bike they were travelling on hit a barricade leading to their fall, after which a container truck ran over the girl, on Ennore Expressway on Wednesday (June 17) night.
The police will book the boy’s parents for allowing the minor to ride the bike.
The girl, Tasleen, a resident of Tiruvottiyur, was a Class 12 student at a government-aided school in Kaladipet. She was riding pillion with her classmate on a two-wheeler when they met with the accident.
According to the police, Tasleen and her friend were proceeding along the Ennore Expressway when the rider failed to notice a barricade placed on the road to secure a worksite.
The bike crashed on the barricade and both fell down in the impact. The girl fell in the path of the container lorry which was moving parallel to them, while the boy escaped with minor injuries.
The lorry driver allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The police have launched a search for him and are examining CCTV footage to identify the man.
Officials said that they would register a case against the boy's parents for handing over the two-wheeler to the underage rider.