Chennai: Bike hits barricade, Class 12 girl riding pillion with 16-year-old boy crushed to death by container lorry

The police will book the boy’s parents for allowing the minor to ride the bike.

The girl, Tasleen, a resident of Tiruvottiyur, was a Class 12 student at a government-aided school in Kaladipet. She was riding pillion with her classmate on a two-wheeler when they met with the accident.

According to the police, Tasleen and her friend were proceeding along the Ennore Expressway when the rider failed to notice a barricade placed on the road to secure a worksite.