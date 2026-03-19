Chennai: Bihar youth dies after fall from under-construction building

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old migrant worker from Bihar died after falling from the fourth floor of an under-construction building on Sivasailam Street in T Nagar in the early hours of Thursday.
The deceased, identified as D Abhishek Kumar, is a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar and had been working as a labourer at the apartment building for the past 15 days.
Police said Abhishek was sleeping on the fourth-floor terrace along with his relative and co-worker, Chotu Kumar, on Wednesday night.
Around midnight, the two had consumed alcohol. Due to a sudden downpour, the duo woke up and attempted to head downstairs.
In the process, Abhishek is suspected to have fallen into an open lift shaft and died of his injuries.
Mambalam police rushed to the spot, retrieved the body and sent it to the hospital for a post-mortem.