Chennai: Bigger potholes, wider even stretches make Paper Mills Road dangerous to navigate

Motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders, lamented the risk of accidents at many portions of Paper Mills Road such as near Sembium, Venus and Peravallur bus stops and Krishna Store. MTC buses, cars and two-wheelers use this stretch regularly, with traffic remaining heavy during morning and evening peak hours.

Speaking to DT Next, Praveen, a resident of Perambur, said, “The tar surface has come off after the rains in the past few weeks making the potholes bigger. Dust raised by passing vehicles also affects pedestrians walking along the roadside. The Corporation should take immediate steps to re-lay the damaged portions of the road.”