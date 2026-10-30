Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway: Tender floated for remaining 14-km stretch at Rs 614 crore

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the 263-km-long expressway, being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 18,000 crore, is expected to reduce travel time between Chennai and Bengaluru from the current five to seven hours to around three hours. The project, announced nearly 14 years ago, was inaugurated in May 2022 and divided into 10 packages for execution.

230 km of work completed

Of the total 263 km, work on around 230 km has been completed. The 71-km Hoskote-Bethamangala stretch in Karnataka has been fully completed and opened to traffic. Around 90 per cent of the work in Andhra Pradesh and the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border sections has also been completed.

In Tamil Nadu, out of the 106-km stretch, work on 92 km has been completed, leaving 14 km pending.