Chennai-Bengaluru 320kmph bullet train on priority track; hunt on for consultants to prepare detailed design

CHENNAI: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) has identified the proposed Chennai-Bengaluru high-speed rail corridor as one of the first priority bullet train corridors for detailed structural design and engineering works, signalling that the preparations to implement the project are gathering pace.
Along with the Delhi-Agra section of the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail project, the Chennai-Bengaluru corridor has been selected for priority preparation of standard designs, design basis reports and detailed engineering drawings. These documents will serve as the foundation for future civil construction tenders.
The proposed infrastructure has been designed for commercial operation of trains at 320 kmph, while all civil structures will be engineered for a design speed of 350 kmph.
According to the tender issued by the corporation, Chennai will have an underground terminal station with six tracks comprising two island platforms and two side platforms capable of handling 415-metre-long high-speed trains. The station has been planned with crossovers designed for speeds of up to 120 kmph to facilitate train movements at the terminal.
Across the State border, Baiyappanahalli will house the Bengaluru terminal, also planned as a six-line underground station with identical platform arrangements. Whitefield has been planned as an intermediate underground station with two lines where all trains will stop.
The plans include a 3.87-km tunnel approaching the Chennai terminal, a 15.92-km tunnel leading to the Bengaluru terminal, and a 14.79-km mountain tunnel passing through the Kaundinya Wildlife Sanctuary, together accounting for nearly 35 km of underground infrastructure.
Drawing on the experience gained from the under-construction Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, NHSRCL plans to standardise designs for future corridors to reduce design time, improve construction efficiency, and accelerate project execution.
The consultant has been asked to study international practices adopted in Japan, China, Europe, and the United States before recommending design standards suitable for Indian conditions. While operational performance standards will follow global high-speed rail practices, structural design will largely conform to Indian engineering codes with suitable modifications wherever necessary.
To speed up construction, NHSRCL plans to adopt standardised structural designs that contractors can customise to suit local conditions instead of preparing fresh designs for every package. The standard designs will cover precast concrete box girders, segmental bridges, steel truss bridges, bridge piers, portals, bearings, maintenance walkways and several other structural components.
The consultant appointed through the tender will be responsible for preparing the conceptual planning and detailed structural designs for underground stations, tunnels, ventilation shafts, emergency exits, cut-and-cover sections, drainage systems, waterproofing arrangements and associated civil structures.
The consultancy covers preparation of detailed designs for viaducts, river bridges, steel bridges, station buildings, station approach viaducts, depot approach lines, maintenance facilities, special bridges and ramps. It also includes preparation of design standards for bridge bearings, expansion joints, noise barriers, drainage systems and derailment containment structures.
NHSRCL has specified that the designs must meet stringent international standards governing passenger comfort, vibration limits, structural safety and operational reliability.
CHENNAI-BENGALURU HI-SPEED RAIL PROJECT
Six-line underground terminal stations at Chennai and Baiyappanahalli (Bengaluru) with 415-metre-long platforms
Two-line intermediate underground station at Whitefield
Major tunnels:
Chennai terminal approach: 3.87 km
Mountain tunnel through Kaundinya Wildlife Sanctuary: 14.79 km
Bengaluru terminal approach: 15.92 km
Total planned tunnelling: Nearly 35 km
Operating speed: Trains to run at 320 kmph, with civil infrastructure designed for 350 kmph