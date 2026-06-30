Chennai-Bengaluru 320kmph bullet train on priority track; hunt on for consultants to prepare detailed design

Along with the Delhi-Agra section of the Delhi-Varanasi high-speed rail project, the Chennai-Bengaluru corridor has been selected for priority preparation of standard designs, design basis reports and detailed engineering drawings. These documents will serve as the foundation for future civil construction tenders.

The proposed infrastructure has been designed for commercial operation of trains at 320 kmph, while all civil structures will be engineered for a design speed of 350 kmph.