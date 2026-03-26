Chennai Beach - Tambaram - Chengalpattu rail route to get Kavach cover

Indian railways has approved the deployment of its automatic train protection system, Kavach, across 548 route kilometres in Southern Railway at a cost of Rs 310.18 crore.

The Kavach version 4.0 will be implemented on two sections in Southern Railway. The Jolarpettai–Erode stretch (180 route km) under Salem division and the Chennai Beach–Tambaram–Chengalpattu section (60 km) under Chennai division will be covered, along with new optical fibre cabling, at a cost of Rs.158.74 crore.