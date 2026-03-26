Chennai Beach - Tambaram - Chengalpattu rail route to get Kavach cover

CHENNAI: As part of the planned Kavach deployment in 548 km in Southern Railway, the automatic train protection system will be deployed on Chennai Beach - Tambaram - Chengalpattu section.
Indian railways has approved the deployment of its automatic train protection system, Kavach, across 548 route kilometres in Southern Railway at a cost of Rs 310.18 crore.
The Kavach version 4.0 will be implemented on two sections in Southern Railway. The Jolarpettai–Erode stretch (180 route km) under Salem division and the Chennai Beach–Tambaram–Chengalpattu section (60 km) under Chennai division will be covered, along with new optical fibre cabling, at a cost of Rs.158.74 crore.
In addition, the Shoranur–Mangalore section (308 km) under Palakkad Division will be equipped with Kavach, including installation of fibre optical fibre cable (OFC) infrastructure, at a cost of Rs. 151.44 crore.
The works form part of Southern Railway's larger sub-umbrella project on safety upgrades, with a total outlay of Rs.2,950 crore.